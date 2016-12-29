Horoscopes for Dec. 29, 2016

Birthdays: Jude Law, 44; Patricia Clarkson, 57; Ted Danson, 69; Jon Voight, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t share your plans prematurely. It’s important to have everything in its place before you include others in your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Interact with your peers as much as you can. Check out what’s new in whatever industry you are working in or studying to be a part of.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a serious look at the year gone by and consider what you may do differently next time. Make amends with someone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Time spent with someone you are in a partnership with will bring valuable results. Planning for the future will add to the enjoyment of the holiday season.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Problems or delays while traveling can be expected. Relax and stay calm if situations at work become uncertain. Consider how you can stand out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the plunge and get involved in functions that allow you to network as well as mix business with pleasure.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let situations at home get out of hand. Take care of your responsibilities if you want to avoid complaints and criticism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll have insight into future trends and how best to use your skills. Clear a space at home that you can use to study.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reveal the ideas and concerns you have as well as the changes you want to make. Head in the direction that offers you greater stability and encourages you to be a better person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use any extra time you have to rejuvenate or strategize how you are going to move forward with regard to work, money and using your skills in new and diverse ways.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Money matters will pan out better than anticipated. Make a change that will improve your current financial position.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Good fortune awaits. All you have to do is use your imagination and put your ideas into play. Start with the basics and let whatever you choose to do build slowly.