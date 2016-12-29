Winter Wonderland

Jump to content
Photo by JC Amberlyn.
A doe looks for food outside Pine Lake Tuesday.
Snow has left Kingman but it remains on the Hualapai Mountains.
That is not a picture of a cow elk. That is a mule DEER doe.
Post reply
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2016 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News & Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
amberkellum 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
That is not a picture of a cow elk. That is a mule DEER doe.