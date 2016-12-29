Winter Wonderland

A doe looks for food outside Pine Lake Tuesday.

Photo by JC Amberlyn.

A doe looks for food outside Pine Lake Tuesday.

  • Originally Published: December 29, 2016 6 a.m.

    • Snow has left Kingman but it remains on the Hualapai Mountains.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    amberkellum 5 hours, 56 minutes ago

    That is not a picture of a cow elk. That is a mule DEER doe.

    0