Column: Trump’s choice

America’s socialists – I mean, progressives, are enraged that President-elect Trump chose Betsy DeVos to be his secretary of education.
“Not a good appointment,” yelled Al Sharpton.
A “proponent of a for-profit institution! She does not believe in the public school system!” complained CNN’s Bakari Sellers.
Wait. Is your for-profit local supermarket less “public” than your kid’s school? No! For-profit institutions serve the public and usually do it better than governments do.
Let’s stop calling government schools “public.” Call them what they are: “government-run” schools.
Anyway, the charter schools DeVos supports are public. They’re just not controlled by the usual crowd of education bureaucrats. That’s why the education establishment hates them. The establishment has had total control for a century and doesn’t want to lose it.
They complain that DeVos:
Doesn’t have a degree in education!
Has no teaching experience!
Didn’t attend government schools!
Didn’t send her kids to “public” school!
But that was also true about Arne Duncan, President Obama’s education secretary. We didn’t hear the same complaints about Duncan. Perhaps avoiding government-run education helps people become successful.
For 50 years, the education establishment said that government schools struggled because they didn’t have enough money. So America tripled spending per student.
That brought zero improvement. Again, today, they say, “Just give us more time, more money!”
No. Time is up. Children have suffered enough.
My consumer reporting taught me that things only work well when they are subject to market competition. Services improve when people are free to shop around and when competitive pressure inspires suppliers to invent better ways of doing things.
DeVos understands that. That’s why she wants to allow parents to choose the schools their kids attend. Schools that do a better job will attract more students. Better schools will grow, while some inferior ones will close.
Inferior schools, like any failing business, should close. It’s a disservice to students to keep them open.
Educrats and teachers unions refuse to look at it that way. They don’t want kids escaping their grasp. Unions don’t want to lose dues-paying members.
They prefer that kids stay trapped while bureaucrats decide what improvements, if any, need to be made.
Progressives are also upset because DeVos gave $200 million of her own money to the “wrong” schools, Christian schools.
A smear in the New Yorker suggests that DeVos will have government-run schools teach creationism: “DeVos is a fundamentalist Christian with a long history of opposition to science ... (S)he could shape science education decisively for the worse, by systematically depriving young people, in an era where biotechnology will play a key economic and health role worldwide, of a proper understanding of the very basis of modern biology: evolution.”
That would be bad – were it true, but DeVos’ critics don’t quote anything she says that shows “opposition to science.” DeVos once told me that in a free society that shares her philosophy of education, “some religious schools might teach creationism, but not in science class.”
Reason’s J.D. Tuccille points out that DeVos “was instrumental in enacting Michigan’s and Detroit’s charter school program.” Progressives say this was “tragic for Michigan’s children ... Detroit’s charter schools have shown themselves to be only incrementally stronger ... than traditional public schools.”
Hello? Stronger is better, even if the difference is just “incremental.” A Stanford study concluded that charter students achieved “two months of additional gains in reading and math.” That suggests DeVos has already done more to improve American education than most government education bureaucrats have.
DeVos won’t have much power over your kids’ schools. K-12 education is mostly locally and state run. In fact, the wasteful $90 billion education department should be abolished altogether. But DeVos’ appointment sends the right message.
It tells educators they should face pressure to get up each morning looking for ways to improve education. That won’t happen unless parents are free to experiment and escape experiments that fail.
I wouldn’t want to be trapped in a bad restaurant while government debated how to improve it.
Everyone deserves the freedom to get out of there and try something better.
Comments
KingmanCares 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
Meanwhile some leftist colleges are cancelling the requirement to take History 101. Apparently our history is offensive to new generations of snowflakes even though between it and civics; there's nothing more important for every single American to understand. It's all part of the liberal/progressive/Marxist/fascist/socialist program (commie core) used to indoctrinate students in government-run schools so they graduate from high school as fully-formed politically correct snowflakes ready for triggers, safe spaces, and being offended by the slightest thing. What could possibly go wrong?
IndependentThinker 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Agreed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dave 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
I do not always agree with John Stossel, but his education editorial hit home. Many teachers that I know are suffering from the top-down, authoritative, bureaucratic nightmare that has become Arizona's education system. The only thing to break loose the shackles of slavery is to vote in a school voucher program so that parents can choose where their education dollars go. Granted, many underachieving schools will fail, but many will succeed. Can you imagine if teachers had the freedom once again to teach? If the AZ dept of ED would just stop dictating and start allowing classroom change. If teachers did not have to pay union dues to AEA to intercede on their behalf? If you think Arizona Education Association is pro education, think again. They are pro-public education, not school choice. Heaven forbid if schools and teachers were successful and the union dues were not able to pay the bloated salaries of the AEA bureaucrats. They no longer would be able to lobby for pro-public education to state legislators. Arizona. let freedom ring for teachers and most of all for children.
Dr_GS_Hurd 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
America’s neo-fascists represented by John Stossel cannot stop themselves from lying about education, public versus private, and just about everything.
Public schools take all children. Public school teachers do their best for every child. They do their best for your child. Mr. Stossle and his gang will not. The Charter Schools he and the trumpsters are pushing skim off the better students from public schools and kick the rest to the curb. And this is the next lie from Mr. Stossle; that his ideal for-profit Charter Schools are public. The trumpster nominated Betsy DeVos has spent millions hiding private, and for-profit Charter Schools from accountability. They do not need to spend wasted weeks taking “standardized tests” that public schools do. They are not forced to spend millions of dollars just to pass these “tests” out and have them scored. They are trusted to be better because they say they are, and Mrs. DeVos says they are.
Smith 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Well one thing for sure the right wingers now dominated by the Alt-Right Wing have their dream like Bush Jr. did, controlling all Congress, Senate and White House, cutting the taxes to the richest 2% did what last time under Bush Jr.? Was the precursor to the economic collapse and almost 2nd great depression, this time I say let the republicans stew in their misery, no help to bail out their pals this time on Wall Street, pain is a good medicine for idiots who vote for idiots!