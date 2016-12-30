Editorial cartoon: Dec. 30, 2016

Editorial cartoon: Dec. 30, 2016

Editorial cartoon: Dec. 30, 2016

  • Originally Published: December 30, 2016 6:01 a.m.

    • Editorial cartoon: Dec. 30, 2016

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    KingmanCares 11 hours, 29 minutes ago

    Perfect example of the massive mess Obama made and is leaving for Trump to clean up. It also illustrates the massive failure Obama was as a President in general. The artist should have put in the BLM, the ACA Healthcare law, and the multi-decade setback of race relations along with the massive number of enemy insurgents allowed in under Obama and the record number of criminals pardoned; one who already killed his 32 yo girlfriend and her two children because they witnessed the murder. Thanks for nothing Obama; now go away so we never have to hear your grating voice again.

    0