Havasu police seek public’s help in locating missing woman

LAKE HAVASU CITY - The Lake Havasu City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Dec. 17.



According to a Lake Havasu Police spokesman, Antoinette Cullotta, 45, left her home in a dark, bluish-purple 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Arizona license plate BTH9501.

Cullotta is approximately 5-foot-3, 100 pounds, with neck-length black hair, brown eyes, pierced ears and an unknown tattoo on the back of her right ankle.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cullotta is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Anonymous information may also be called in to Lake Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477) or www.havasusilentwitness.com.

An anonymous text message tip can be sent to “CRIMES.” Tips may also be submitted to www.tipsoft.com or via the TipSubmit mobile application. Tips may be submitted through the recently released Lake Havasu City Police Department mobile app as well.