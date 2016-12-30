Horoscopes for Dec. 30, 2016

Birthdays: Eliza Dushku, 36; Laila Ali, 39; Tiger Woods, 41; Matt Lauer, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your life simple. Don’t let the little things get to you or overreact to situations that will only get worse if you make a fuss. Stay focused on positive changes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your intuition will not let you down. Check out online job opportunities and you will discover a position that you are qualified to do and that offers growth and longevity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t make a snap decision while under emotional duress. It’s best to let whatever situation you face run its course before you try to intervene.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t make a snap decision when dealing with money matters, flash sales and unnecessary purchases. Lending, borrowing or letting someone talk you into making a donation will result in regret.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Short trips will be enlightening. The people you meet will offer options you hadn’t considered in the past and will help you embrace the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a different approach to the way you deal with domestic and personal relationship issues. Offer incentives to get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle partnerships. Letting your emotions take over will lead to disputes that will have you questioning what to do next.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refrain from making unrealistic promises. Choose to do what works best for you and you will have an impact on the people you care about most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t worry about what’s going on around you. Stick to your strategy, especially when it involves financial matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep an open mind and a clear head. Taking what others say or do to heart will only lead to confusion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional spending will be your downfall. Be careful how you handle situations concerning institutions. Medical, legal and financial dealings must be kept up-to-date.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone you least expect will make you an offer. Before you accept, consider whether ulterior motives are involved and find out more about what’s required.