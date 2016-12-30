Letter: 5 Kingman Crossing questions

Re: Your most recent Kingman Crossing piece.

Of course, increased business and economic growth are important for Kingman.

Several questions should be answered.

1.) Why did City Manager John Dougherty choose Applied Economics to do the 20-30 year projection as to how Kingman will benefit from the development, rather than another firm?

2.) Did he get at least three competitive bids for the study?

3.) Are current property owners whose financial interests would be affected the most supportive of the project?

In a Daily Miner Nov. 6, 2016 piece, City Manager Dougherty commented that Kingman doesn’t “have money for police and fire.” Mr. Dougherty logically realizes more such staff would be needed to serve an expanded Kingman after project completion.

4.) Would the resultant sales tax revenue pay for increased police and fire?

5.) Would the project be scrapped if the projection study showed too meager economic growth?

Mike Lipskin

Kingman