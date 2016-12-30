Letter: Bad Santa disappoints family

Shame on the Kingman Walmart.

They advertised that Santa would be there over three weekends.

My grandchildren brought five of my great-grandchildren to see Santa one of those weekends to sit on Santa’s lap, tell him everything they wanted for Christmas, and have their pictures taken with Santa.

But this did not happen. Santa, who had the stature of Lurch from the “Addam’s Family,” was simply walking around the store handing out candy canes. No lap-sitting. No pictures.

He said, “I don’t do pictures,” in front of the children and walked away.

My great-grandkids left the store crying and now believe that Santa is mean.

Last year, they had a great Santa. This year, however, Santa was more like the Grinch who stole Christmas. I’m sure there were a lot of disappointed children.

Again, shame on Walmart.

What? They can’t afford to pay someone to be Santa a few weekends?

Lori Gabriel-Dane

Kingman