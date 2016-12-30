Storms expected to roll through over the New Year’s weekend

A cow elk looks for food outside of Pine Lake Tuesday after the last weekend’s storms hit the Hualapai Mountains. Two more storms are expected to hit this weekend.

Photo by JC Amberlyn.

A cow elk looks for food outside of Pine Lake Tuesday after the last weekend’s storms hit the Hualapai Mountains. Two more storms are expected to hit this weekend.

mugshot photo

By Hubble Ray Smith

  • Originally Published: December 30, 2016 6:03 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by JC Amberlyn

    Kylie Robinson, 5, and her dad Jeremie have a snowball fight in the Hualapai Mountains. Recent heavy storm activity made the end of 2016 a wet one. While snow fell in higher elevations, the Kingman area was saturated with rainfall that caused widespread flooding.

    KINGMAN – Two storms are expected to roll through Mohave County in two days, bringing a chance of rain across the region and snow in the upper elevations, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

    There’s a slight chance of rain this morning and into the evening, though most of the precipitation is expected to push across the region late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

    Chance of rain will decrease to about 25 percent by the time the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

    It won’t be like last week, though, when Kingman received more than 2 inches of rain. NWS is forecasting 0.15 inch of rain from the first storm, and 0.11 inch from the second storm.

    San Bernardino County has potential for rainfall up to one-half inch.

    Beware of hazardous travel conditions due to slick roadways. As much as 2-3 inches of snow could fall in elevations of 6,000 to 8,000 feet.

    Winds look to remain light, under 10 mph, throughout the weekend.

    Today’s high was expected to reach 58, with an overnight low of 42. Saturday’s high-low will drop to 49 and 38, respectively.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.