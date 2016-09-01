KINGMAN – Thursday’s article on election results incorrectly stated that Republican Paul Mosley beat fellow Republican Regina Cobb for her District 5 seat in the Arizona House of Representatives.

There are two seats for the District 5 position. Mosely and Cobb will move on to the general election.

Voters were allowed to pick two candidates for the two seats in the house.

Mosley and Cobb will run for the seats against Democrat Beth Weisser and Green Party candidate Leo Biasiucci.

All four candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, voters will pick two.

