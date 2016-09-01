Birthdays: Zendaya, 20; Gloria Estefan, 59; Barry Gibb, 70; Lily Tomlin, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be disciplined and stay on top of what’s going on at work as well as your personal finances. Interviews, negotiations and signing contracts are all favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live and learn. You will face a difficult decision about how to best help others and at the same time support your own interests.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Proceed with caution. Listen carefully and keep your distance from anyone who is looking for a fight. Moderation, practicality and minding your own business will allow you to focus on personal discipline.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Good things will come to those who show patience, tolerance and are willing to work diligently toward set goals. Your tenacity and practical input will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t fold under pressure. You’ll face controversy from someone who is trying to get you to part with your hard-earned cash.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your concerns and listen to suggestions. The interaction between you and someone you respect will help you resolve a pending issue.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Good fortune is heading your way. Update your look and put your best foot forward. You’ll make a good impression if you are a self-starter.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let someone from your past ruin what you’ve worked so hard to build. Temptation will lead to trouble. Stay focused on what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live and learn. Don’t be fooled by someone who is offering you something unrealistic. Take a step back and learn from past experiences before you make the same mistake twice.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your insight into future trends will help you make wise choices. Fixing up your home will raise your standard of living.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Invest in personal growth. Putting a disciplined regimen in place will help you make your way to the winner’s circle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional deception will set in when dealing with your responsibilities to others. Don’t take on unreasonable tasks.