Here is food for thought!

Mainly for those who care more for the guilty instead of the victims that they killed.

That also goes for clowns on the bench as well, not naming any names.

My question to all of you college-educated clowns who side with the guilty: Where did you go when God was handing out brains?

I know one place that all of you who are supposed to be highly-educated college screw-ups go: the nearest BAR!

No wonder your brains don’t really work.

You’re supposed to protect the victims of violent crimes, not make matters worse by letting the guilty live off us taxpayers, or put them in the government protection just so the victims’ families won’t receive justice.

Victims could use compensation as well.

Here is another question: Whose side are you taking up for, the guilty or the victims?

Don’t you have a heart, or has your heart turned to stone?

Here are three Bible verses for you politically correct clowns to read: The book of Exodus 20:13, The book of Exodus 21:24, and the book of Job 9:28.

Have a nice day and God bless you!

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman