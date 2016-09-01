KINGMAN – The man who confessed to murdering his friend – and gave law enforcement officers the location of where he buried the body in the backyard of a Kingman home – told Judge Lee Jantzen on Wednesday that he wants to plead guilty.

Richard Polaski, 63, also said he wants to represent himself in the case. Polaski told police he stabbed 65-year-old John Holland to death and buried him in a hole in the yard of a Lass Avenue home before he covered it with concrete.

Jantzen set a Sept. 20 hearing for Polaski, who faces a charge of first-degree murder. It is likely the judge will strenuously encourage Polaski to accept the help of an attorney. A first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Related Stories