KINGMAN – It’s a pageant 70 years in the making.

The Mohave County Fair Association, along with Kingman Performing Arts, will be presenting the first ever Miss Mohave County Fair Pageant at the 70th Annual Fair this year.



“I’m from Ohio. We have a queen for everything,” said KPA co-founder Christina Robinette Joiner, who presented the idea to the fair committee.

She approached the fair committee last year but missed the deadline to get it up and running. She had more time to work the details this year.



Young women ages eight to 23, who reside in Mohave County, are encouraged to participate in this years’ fair being held Sep. 15-18. They’ll have the opportunity to represent the fair and reign over weekend festivities. The selected Fair Queens will also represent Mohave County in various community activities throughout the year.

Three winners will be selected to represent the county for the 2016/17 year; Young Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.

“Our goal is to make this competition an annual event and a special time for all the young women in our county,” Joiner said. “We are inviting you to participate.”

Each division winner will receive an official title trophy, official pageant sash, competition crown, flower bouquet and numerous other prizes from many Mohave County sponsors. There will also be additional specialty awards given out within each age division. Joiner said the biggest award is to be a part of history as one of the very first ever Mohave County Fair Queens.

Joiner’s greatest needs are the Miss division (ages 17-23). She said she’s gotten no response or interest from that demographic.

“There are no college age girls still around,” she said. “They’ve already left for the universities.”

Contestants will be judged in interview, talent and party wear. Joiner is looking for young women who are well rounded in all areas of the competition, relaxed and a great fit as a representative of Mohave County. This is not what she calls a “glitz beauty” pageant, but a unique opportunity for our young women to be a special part of the fair and the county they live in.

The official deadline to enter the pageant is Friday. The cost to participate is $25 and sponsorship is greatly suggested. All contestants will attend a free workshop to help prepare them for the phases of competition.

“We want our young ladies to feel confident, poised and enjoy the experience,” Joiner said.

For details and an application, email kingmanperformingarts@hotmail.com or contact Christina Robinette Joiner at 928-529-2983. Please leave a detailed message and your call will be returned within 48 hours.