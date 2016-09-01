KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a public meeting Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the campus of Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The meeting is the second in a series to examine water resource demand and challenges for the area.

The event will include presentations and discussions regarding area background information, water demand data and mitigation strategies. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide information regarding their water concerns.

This meeting and future meetings are part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Water Initiative for the state. Through the Planning Area Stakeholder Process, ADWR will work with rural areas and local stakeholders to define their water resource challenges and identify strategies that will be successful in assisting with meeting future water demands.

Residents learned at the first meeting earlier this summer that the basin that supplies Kingman with most of its water is being depleted, due in large part to recent widescale farming operations.

The meeting will be held in the Cerbat and Hualapai conference rooms, 1739 Beverly Ave. For an agenda, go to http://www.azwater.gov/AzDWR/Arizona_Water_Initiative/meeting-info.htm.