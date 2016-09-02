KINGMAN - “I feel my daughter was murdered,” said Jimmy Phillips. “We want the (expletive) truth.”

Paula Dell Phillips, 35, was shot to death Monday evening by a Kingman Police officer after she allegedly pointed a shotgun at him. The officer, a seven-year veteran, is now on administrative leave.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department. The officer involved in the shooting has yet to be identified.

“We don’t believe Paula pointed the gun at the cop,” said family friend Henry Sweeney of Kingman, who was consoling the family at their home Wednesday afternoon.

“Jimmy (Phillips) is going to demand that the sheriffs do a re-enactment of this to show that the cop could not possibly have seen her holding a shotgun aimed at him. We believe that cop saw a gun and just fired right off the bat and laid his clip on her,” Sweeney said.

Paula had been previously beaten by her ex-boyfriend, so she asked her father for a weapon. Jimmy Phillips said he gave her a shotgun without ammunition.

The family said the good-hearted Paula was trying to help the ex-boyfriend, letting him live with her in the home next to her parents rent-free, but he was too far gone with his troubles and addictions.

(In Wednesday’s Daily Miner, it was erroneously reported the ex-boyfriend was at the family property in Kingman when authorities arrived to inform the Phillips of their daughter’s death. He was not there.)

Jimmy Phillips said in the minutes before her death, Paula’s 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII coupe likely overheated and that she had called her friend to come pick her up. That is why she was sitting in the parked car before the officer rolled up on her.

Trying to improve

“My daughter was not perfect, but she was trying her best,” said her mother, Laurie.

Paula was trying to save money so she could move to Phoenix to be with her daughter, 15. “That was a big goal of hers,” said Laurie, who broke down in tears.

“This girl (Paula) is not a violent girl,” said another family friend, Charlene Lilley of Kingman. “She would have never pointed a gun at that officer. We’re after the truth here.”

After Paula’s death, the family found a notebook of hers, which listed her goals.

They included: getting her driver’s license; to begin working; selling extra belongings; saving for a deposit for a house or apartment in Phoenix; taking her medication daily; and doing repairs on her vehicle.

“Be happy and love and take care of yourself better,” was her last goal written in the notebook.

Family wants justice, truth

“I don’t want them saying she was trying to commit suicide by cop,”

said an emotional Laurie, who was referring to those posting comments on Facebook.

The family insisted it is not against law enforcement, but said the officer failed and it resulted in an outcome that is a nightmare.

Jimmy said, “It needs to be investigated thoroughly. That guy (the officer) just killed her for no (expletive) reason.”

The family said they have not been contacted by authorities nor have they been allowed to view Paula’s body because of the ongoing investigation. They said a witness called them and told them he heard around seven shots.

From what they heard from the witness, the service would most likely have to be closed-casket.

“I just wanted to see my baby,” said Laurie.