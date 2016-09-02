KINGMAN – In suffering its 28-6 season opening loss at home to Lee Williams last week, the Kingman Bulldogs showed they have the effort to match up with anyone.

When the Bulldogs host Kingman Academy at 7 p.m. today, Kingman must have its energy level converted into production.

Kingman earned 163 yards in total offense, 136 rushing, in the loss. Senior Jeremy Stewart got most of those, rushing for 84 yards on 13 carries. Stewart scored the lone touchdown for Kingman on a 27-yard run near the end of the game.

The Bulldogs defense did a decent job against the Volunteers. It kept Kingman in the game until Lee Williams put together two touchdowns in a 3 1/2 minute spurt in the second quarter for a 20-0 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs clamped down on the Vols in the second half, only allowing one touchdown and that with six minutes remaining in the game.

Kingman will have to deal with Kingman Academy’s two-headed running monster. Seniors Jordan McDowell-Seybert and Clayton Holloway combined to rush for 334 yards in the Tigers loss last week.

Most of the Bulldogs leading tacklers last week – Miguel Salinas, Phillip Monarque, Damon Heidorf, and Jose Mata – are in the secondary. That’s something Kingman can ill afford against McDowell-Seybert and Holloway.