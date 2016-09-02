KINGMAN – City Councilman Larry Carver knew his support for the re-establishment of a primary property tax in the city of Kingman could cost him his re-election bid.

“I guess I don’t have to tell people what I feel is the right thing to do, but then I wouldn’t be honest and the people of Kingman deserve honesty,” he said several weeks ago. Carver’s prediction came true Tuesday, when he finished fourth out of five Council candidates.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Carver has withdrawn from the 2016 Council race.

He filed his termination with the city clerk’s office early Wednesday, narrowing the field for the race to three candidates vying for two seats. Candidates Gary Rucker, Jamie Scott Stehly and David Wayt will join mayoral candidates Richard Anderson and Monica Gates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Carver said that there was no reason to continue on with two elections for the same thing.

“Citizens made the choices for who they want on City Council,” Carver said. “This will make it easier.”

Carver was elected in 2012 and will finish his first and only term in December. The financial advisor plans to continue serving the city in some way, shape or form.

“I’m sure I’ll wind up on some committee,” he said.

He said after December, he’ll focus more on work, home and family.



“I want to thank Kingman for the opportunity to serve,” he said. “I’ll support Kingman in any way I can to help it prosper and grow. I wish the best of luck to the new City Council.”

The successful mayoral candidate and top two council candidates from the general election will be sworn in alongside Councilmember-elect Travis Lingenfelter who secured his seat after receiving 2,831 votes, 622 more than was needed.