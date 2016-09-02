Birthdays: Salma Hayek, 50; Keanu Reeves, 52; Mark Harmon, 65; Terry Bradshaw, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a serious look at your appearance and how you want to present what you have to offer. A couple of updates will give you the pizzazz you need.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will learn by observing what others do. Gather all the information and facts you can and come up with your own plan. Once you head in your own direction, you will avoid interference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put on a happy face, do your own thing and focus on your own needs, not what others want you to do. A romantic gesture will help you stabilize a situation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share emotions and ideas with someone who will be influenced by the choices you make, and you will be able to work your way through any disagreements you encounter along the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are best to get any offers in writing. Agreeing to something without proof will end in disappointment. Don’t share your ideas without an ironclad contract.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend a function that allows you to network and share ideas and you will gain support regarding a project you want to pursue

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An older friend or relative will offer good advice that will help you bring about the changes to your personal life that will lead to greater satisfaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your unique approach to whatever you do will draw interest. Stepping outside your comfort zone will lead to personal growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be led to believe something that isn’t true. Before you base your decision on hearsay, double-check your sources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A staycation will give you the opportunity to enjoy your everyday surroundings. Plan activities that bring your family closer together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put time and effort into your looks, and work at mastering your skills and talents.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offering to help an organization you want to become more familiar with will result in unexpected favors and incentives. Explore the possibilities.