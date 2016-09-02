f

It's all about R-E-S-P-E-C-T at Desert Willow Elementary

Desert Willow Elementary School’s Larson Life Skills winners in August won for “respect.” From left to right are Elijah and Riley Ott, 10 and 8 respectively, Sophia Guzman, 8, Sively Castro, 10, and Caidance Sandoval, 10. Ken Lawson also won but was not present for the photo.

Photo by JC Amberlyn.

Desert Willow Elementary School’s Larson Life Skills winners in August won for “respect.” From left to right are Elijah and Riley Ott, 10 and 8 respectively, Sophia Guzman, 8, Sively Castro, 10, and Caidance Sandoval, 10. Ken Lawson also won but was not present for the photo.

mugshot photo

By JC Amberlyn

  • Originally Published: September 2, 2016 6 a.m.

    • Students at Desert Willow are learning about showing respect for self and others as part of the schools Life Skills program.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.