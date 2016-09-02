KINGMAN – At Lake Havasu, the Kingman High School volleyball team dropped its season opener to the Knights Wednesday.
Havasu (1-1), coming off being swept by Lee Williams Tuesday, did the same to the Lady Bulldogs, winning 25-7, 25-7, 25-14.
Kingman played at Parker (1-0) Thursday. Results were not available by deadline. The Lady Bulldogs next play at Bullhead City Mohave on Tuesday.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.