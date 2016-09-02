KINGMAN – At Lake Havasu, the Kingman High School volleyball team dropped its season opener to the Knights Wednesday.

Havasu (1-1), coming off being swept by Lee Williams Tuesday, did the same to the Lady Bulldogs, winning 25-7, 25-7, 25-14.

Kingman played at Parker (1-0) Thursday. Results were not available by deadline. The Lady Bulldogs next play at Bullhead City Mohave on Tuesday.