I remember in 1987 my first day of sophomore year, World History class. Our teacher Mr. Kyle asked the class “does history repeat itself”? Regardless our yes or no answer, we all guessed and guessed incorrectly. Mr. Kyle didn’t explain why but said he’d ask that question again on the last day of the school year. Nine months of history class later he asked us to write down our answer “does history repeat itself”? This time not a single student guessed, and in our own words the entire class answered correctly: “history repeats itself if we are ignorant to it”.

I’m reminded of that lesson every time I hear a Democrat playing the race or sexist card. Whether Republican or Democrat, we’re not defined by the battles fought, we’re defined by what we fought for. From Abraham Lincoln and the Union Army to Susan B. Anthony and Martin Luther King Jr., these Republicans all shared the same vision of freedom and equality.

Ronald Reagan emphasized in his farewell speech “America is a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere.” Reagan’s vision of America is what Republicans have always stood for. It’s what defines our party and our legacy.

The story of the Republican Party is a “beacon of light” and is a benevolent piece of American history. But that benevolence has been unanimously hijacked by the Democrat Party. They are rewriting their ugly, dark and oppressive history to mask their socialist ideology. They’ve stolen the education system, control the media and they bribe each election … one vote at a time.

I will never forget the last thing Mr. Kyle said to us that school year: “If you can’t see your future, you’ve forgotten your past.”

Daniel Snelling

Kingman