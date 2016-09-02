The Kingman Area Food Bank couldn’t keep its doors open without dedicated volunteers, according to executive director Catherine Walker, and two special people deserve extra recognition for their “extraordinary service,” she said.

“Since coming to the food bank in June, I’ve been impressed with all the volunteers that keep the operation running,” said Walker, “But I quickly realized that Jeri Stoll and Cecil Groves are extraordinary for their dedication, consistency and generosity. Jeri is here nearly every day when the doors open and Cecil has been a fixture at the food bank for 20-plus years!”

At 93 years young, Stoll is an early riser who began volunteering at the food bank about two-and-a-half years ago, she said, “Because feeding the hungry is something I can do and I’m not going to sit around the house when people need help.”

According to Walker, consistency is one of the qualities that makes Stoll’s volunteer service extraordinary. “Not many volunteers are up and on the job by 4-5 a.m., and Jeri rarely misses a day. That’s more than 2,000 hours since she began working at the food bank,” said Walker.

“As for Cecil, there’s no way to count the hours! He has truly worked ‘countless’ hours for 20-plus years,” said Walker.

Groves began volunteering at the food bank in 1994, “Back when it was a little small place by the dog pound,” he said. “When the city wanted their building back, we had to find another place and I helped out with that. I’ve occupied every position on the board of directors including president, and done every job from fundraising to washing the dishes,” said Groves.

In 2012, Groves became the first person in Mohave County to receive the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, presented to him by Gov. Jan Brewer. Ever humble, Groves said he was proud to win the award for Kingman – his home for nearly fifty years.

“I enjoy working with a group and it’s like a family here,” said Groves. Now age 96, he’s working fewer hours than he once did, but Groves plans to continue volunteering for as long as he’s able. On this day, he’s stationed at a table just inside the front door, welcoming those in need of a little help.

Both Stoll and Groves are enrolled with RSVP, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, part of Senior Corps, established by Congress in 1965 to engage senior and retired persons in community service.

The program has been administered by the Civic Service Institute (CSI) at Northern Arizona University (NAU) since 1992 and currently serves 11 Arizona counties, including Mohave. Nationwide, more than one-half million RSVP volunteers gave more than six million hours in volunteer service to their communities last year.

Local program coordinators work with partner agencies, such as the Kingman Area Food Bank, to recruit volunteers’ age 55 and better, provide training, recognition and to raise public awareness.

“It’s a privilege to get to know the volunteers,” said local coordinator Eve Hanna. “Last year alone, the food bank helped more than 30,000 people by providing groceries, baby food and formula. Like the food bank, most non-profit agencies in town have only one or two paid staff positions, so dedicated volunteers like Jeri and Cecil make it all work. We really can’t thank them enough!”

Volunteer applications are available at the Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Avenue between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. The food bank is closed on Wednesday.

For more information on RSVP, visit https://nau.edu/sbs/csi/programs/rsvp