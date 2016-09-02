Paula Dell Phillips was born on Dec. 28, 1980, in Apple Valley, Calif. She died Aug. 29, 2016, in Kingman.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Dannika Rhodes, her parents, Jimmy and Laurie Phillips, brother, Nicholas Phillips, and her sister, Tamara Phillips.

She was our baby girl. She was loved deeply and will be missed by all her family and friends.

Her memorial services are set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Living Faith Assembly of God Church, 4605 N. Arnold Road, Kingman. All donations are welcome.

A reception will be held at 4370 Roosevelt, Kingman, following the service.