Photo by Bob Leal.
Robin Poole, R.N., talks Thursday about the hyperbaric chamber at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Poole said the chamber “helps with muscle and tissue repair.” Evidence shows that this state-of-the-art therapy is one of the safest and most effective treatments for problem wounds. It promotes healing by increasing the delivery of oxygen; encourages the formation of new blood vessels; inhibits the growth of infectious organisms; and eliminates and reduces the effects of toxic substances. The Kingman Daily Miner will produce an upcoming weekly series that will feature KRMC, its employees and its programs.
The Kingman Daily Miner recently took a tour of Kingman Regional Medical Center, where a surprising number of services - and stunning technology - is available. Look for our stories on many of those services, which are normally not available in rural communities, in upcoming editions.
