Photo by JC Amberlyn.
True North Yoga trains future yoga teachers at the Shift building in downtown Kingman Saturday. This class was part of a 200 hour yoga teacher training for Yoga Alliance Certification. Once four months are complete they will have finished their 200 hour certification. Vonda Neal was the lead trainer and is owner of True North Yoga.
It takes hard work to become a yoga instructor.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.