AUTO RACING

8 a.m. IndyCar practice NBCSN

9 a.m. XIFINITY practice NBCSN

10:30 a.m. Sprint practice NBCSN

11:30 a.m. XFINITY practice NBCSN

1:30 p.m. Sprint practice NBCSN

5 a.m. Formula One Italy NBCSN

BASEBALL

5:30 p.m. D-backs at Rockies FOXAZ

FOOTBALL

5 p.m. Colo. St. at Colorado ESPN

6 p.m. Kansas St. at Stanford FS1

SOCCER – WOMEN’S COLLEGE

7 p.m. NAU at Grand Canyon KASW

TENNIS

10 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN

3 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN2

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m. XFINITY qualifying NBCSN

10:30 a.m. Sprint qualifying NBCSN

12:30 p.m. XFINITY VFW 200 NBC

4:30 a.m. Formula One Italy NBCSN

BASEBALL

1 p.m. Astros at Rangers FS1

4 p.m. Tigers at Royals FS1

5 p.m. D-backs at Rockies FOXAZ

BOXING

5 p.m. Price vs. Starks NBCSN

FOOTBALL

9 a.m. Hawaii at Michigan ESPN

9 a.m. Missouri at WVU FS1

9 a.m. Oklahoma at Houston ABC

12:30 p.m. LSU vs. Wisconsin ABC

12:30 p.m. UCLA at Texas A&M CBS

2:30 p.m. Georgia at UNC ESPN

5 p.m. USC vs. Alabama ABC

6 p.m. Clemson at Auburn ESPN

7:30 p.m. Arizona vs. BYU FS1

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. Woodward Stakes NBCSN

TENNIS

8 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 78 55 .586 —

New York 69 64 .519 9

Miami 67 66 .504 11

Philadelphia 60 73 .451 18

Atlanta 51 83 .381 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 85 47 .644 —

St. Louis 70 62 .530 15

Pittsburgh 67 64 .511 17½

Milwaukee 57 76 .429 28½

Cincinnati 55 77 .417 30

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 74 59 .556 —

San Francisco 72 60 .545 1½

Colorado 64 69 .481 10

Arizona 56 77 .421 18

San Diego 55 78 .414 19

Wednesday’s Late Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 8, 2nd game

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 1

Thursday’s NL, Interleague Games

Atlanta 9, San Diego 6

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:

Today’s NL, Interleague Games

San Francisco (Cain 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-4),

11:20 a.m.

Atlanta (De La Cruz 0-7) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 10-8),

4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cashner 4-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Reyes 1-0) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Cole 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-7), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-12) at Colorado (De La Rosa 8-7), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s NL, Interleague Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 11:20 a.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 76 57 .571 —

Boston 74 59 .556 2

Baltimore 72 61 .541 4

New York 69 63 .523 6½

Tampa Bay 56 76 .424 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 76 56 .576 —

Detroit 72 61 .541 4½

Kansas City 69 64 .519 7½

Chicago 63 69 .477 13

Minnesota 49 84 .368 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 80 54 .597 —

Houston 71 62 .534 8½

Seattle 68 65 .511 11½

Los Angeles 59 74 .444 20½

Oakland 57 76 .429 22½

Wednesday’s Late Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 13 innings

Thursday’s AL Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:

Today’s AL Games

N.Y. Yankees (Green 2-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 7-12) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Fister 12-9) at Texas (Griffin 6-3), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-8) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-8), 58:10 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 7-13) at Kansas City (Duffy 11-2), 5:15 p.m.

Boston (Price 13-8) at Oakland (Triggs 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Oberholtzer 3-2) at Seattle (Miranda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s AL Games

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 6:10 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Wednesday’s play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny and warm followed by mostly cloudy and breezy. High of 91.

ATTENDANCE: Day: 36,027. Night: 23,771. Total: 59,798.

MEN’S SEEDED WINNERS: Second Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 7 Marin Cilic, No. 9 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 10 Gael Monfils, No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 20 John Isner, No. 23 Kevin Anderson, No. 24 Lucas Pouille and No. 26 Jack Sock.

MEN’S SEEDED LOSERS: No. 5 Milos Raonic, No. 18 Pablo Cuevas, No. 31 Albert Ramos-Vinolas and No. 32 Benoit Paire.

WOMEN’S SEEDED WINNERS: Second Round: No. 2 Angelique Kerber, No. 7 Roberta Vinci, No. 8 Madison Keys, No. 12 Dominika Cibulkova, No. 13 Johanna Konta, No. 14 Petra Kvitova, No. 22 Elina Svitolina and No. 24 Belinda Bencic.

WOMEN’S SEEDED LOSERS: No. 3 Garbine Muguruza and No. 9 Svetlana Kuznetsova.

TOP PLAYERS ON COURT THURSDAY: Men: No. 2 Andy Murray vs. Marcel Granollers, No. 3 Stan Wawrinka vs. Alessandro Giannessi, No. 6 Kei Nishikori vs. Karen Khachanov, No. 8 Dominic Thiem vs. Ricardas Berankis. Women: No. 1 Serena Williams vs. Vania King, No. 4 Agnieszka Radwanska vs. Naomi Broady, No. 5 Simona Halep vs. Lucie Safarova, No. 6 Venus Williams vs. Julia Goerges.

STAT OF THE DAY: 55 — Unforced errors by Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in her second-round loss to No. 2 Angelique Kerber. Kerber had 15 unforced errors.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE

AP Top 25 Schedule

Thursday

No. 9 Tennessee vs.

Appalachian State

No. 19 Louisville vs. Charlotte

Today

No. 8 Stanford vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan State vs. Furman, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Baylor vs.

Northwestern State, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 20 Southern Cal at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Clemson at Auburn, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 15 Houston, 9 a.m.

No. 5 LSU vs. Wisconsin at Green Bay, Wis., 12:30 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio State vs. Bowling Green, 9 a.m.

No. 7 Michigan vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.

No. 13 TCU vs. South Dakota State, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Washington vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

No. 16 UCLA at Texas A&M,

12:30 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio),

12:30 p.m.

No. 18 Georgia vs. No. 22 North Carolina at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 Oklahoma State vs.

SE Louisiana, 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Oregon vs. UC Davis, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Florida vs. UMass,

4:30 p.m.