KINGMAN – There was just not enough time spent in the weight room.

“We got out weight-roomed,” said Kingman High School football coach Cam Wierson after his Bulldogs’ 48-0 loss to Kingman Academy Friday at KHS. “This game is about controlling the line of scrimmage, and they moved the line of scrimmage five yards every snap. It was frustrating because they were parked in a one defense and

we couldn’t beat them.”

Kingman (0-2, 3A West) looked deflated when the Tigers converted an interception into a four-play touchdown drive with just under six minutes left in the first quarter for their first score.

“I was disappointed that the kids quit in the first quarter,” Wierson said. “They just shut it down. Last week, to the very last play it was on. This game is about being bigger, stronger, faster, and we weren’t bigger, faster, stronger.”

Kingman only mustered 127 yards in total offense. Austin Reed gained 36 yards on seven carries. Quarterback Miguel Salinas passed for 53 yards on 7-of-10 passing with the interception. Wierson is adamant about it being because of the lack of participation over the summer.

“It’s not a matter of scheming or coaching,” he said. “It’s a weight-room thing. I was a lunatic this summer. When you only have 10 kids showing up in the summer and the Academy has 30 or 40 … You have to work hard to do well in football, and we didn’t work hard.”

Wierson knows he needs to work with his players on accepting that sometimes things do wrong on the field and moving on from them.

“That early turnover; our kids can’t handle adversity,” the coach said. “That’s tough to watch. We coach them Monday through Thursday, but we have to watch on Friday.”

Damon Heidorf led the Bulldogs’ defense with six tackles and a sack. Salinas had five tackles, and Gage McKowan and Jason Sorenson each had four.

Wierson hopes for signs of improvement to give some reassurance to his assistant coaches Troy Emrey and Greg Chastain.

“It’s about the kids, not the coaches. It’s frustrating for me,” Wierson said. “I brought out two guys who trusted in me and brought their families out here. They’re hitched to my wagon and I feel bad for them because it’s going to be a long season.”

Kingman plays its first road game of the season at Page (1-2, 3A North) next Friday. The Sand Devils fell to Winslow last Friday, 34-6.

“We have an even tougher opponent next week,” Wierson said. “They’re going to be stronger. Page is talented.”