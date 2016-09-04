Birthdays: Whitney Cummings, 34; Beyonce Knowles, 35; Wes Bentley, 38; Drew Pinsky, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation will create confusion. Strive to make personal alterations that will make you feel good and help you hone your skills. Settlements, contracts and financial gains look promising.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Review information you’ve picked up recently and you will find a way to put it to good use. An older friend or relative will cause you worry.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A relationship with someone you care about will be problematic. Don’t feel you have to follow someone who is clearly showing poor judgment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Problems will escalate if you let your emotions take over. A dose of reality when dealing with relationships will help you see both sides of a situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mingle, network and share your feelings with the people you want to spend more time with. An opportunity will help you move in a new direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sometimes you have to look back in order to move forward. Once you do, the path to making personal changes will be clear. You can greatly improve your standard of living.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give in when you should be getting even. Make the changes that suit your needs. Focus on personal progress and don’t stop until you reach your destination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It will be difficult to get all the pertinent information you need in order to make a good choice. If uncertainty prevails, back away and rethink your strategy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trying to settle matters without bringing your emotions into the equation will help you bring about the positive changes you want in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rely on past experience when it comes to dealing with foreign countries, different cultures and learning institutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can bring about financial, legal and medical changes that will improve your life and ensure future success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Last-minute changes made by others will leave you feeling left out. Don’t change your plans just to accommodate somebody else.