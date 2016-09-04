KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy Lady Tigers have been trying to get a win over Lee Williams going on their third year now. The Lady Volunteers continue to deny them.

Lee Williams (2-0, 4A Grand Canyon) took this season’s only matchup Thursday in front of Kingman Academy’s boisterous home crowd 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 26-24.

Lee Williams’ junior hitter Victoria Logan led the Lady Vols with 14 kills and she came up with 11 digs. She said the Lady Vols knew it was going to be an emotional atmosphere against their city rivals.

“We knew that they were coming in against us with strategy, so we fought back hard,” Logan said. “The whole team deserves this win. We came in together and finished together. I’m real happy we did.”

Blocking was a huge key for the Lady Vols. Ashley Sahawneh had seven block kills, Holly McFadyen had six, and Sadie Snay came up with four. McFadyen added 10 kills and Snay was terrific in the setter’s position with 31 assists.

Lee Williams coach Julia Lasiloo was impressed with how her Lady Vols responded after dropping a hard fought first set, 26-24. After that loss, Lee Williams cruised to wins in Sets 2 and 3.

“The girls have matured a lot,” Lasiloo said. “Last year, they would have imploded or given up, but after the first game they knew what they had to do. They played smart and played together.”

Kingman Academy came up just short in forcing a fifth and final set. Neither team held more than a two-point lead the entire fourth set, and the Lady Tigers even had two set points at 24-22 and 24-23. However, Lee Williams wasn’t to be denied and the Lady Vols rallied for four consecutive points to win not only the set, but the match.

“We need to stay level-headed and play for each other,” said KAHS volleyball coach Ken David. “A lot of balls hit the floor with everybody looking around. That’s not our game; we aren’t new players. When we had good attacks we controlled the game.”

Isabel Anderson led the Lady Tigers with 12 kills, and setter Shaunti Short finished with 25 assists.

Kingman Academy (1-1, 2A Central) next hosts Mohave (1-1, 4A Grand Canyon) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lee Williams next visits River Valley (0-2, 3A West) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.