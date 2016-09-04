KINGMAN – The world premiere of “Protocol 734” is Wednesday at the Krikorian Premier Theater in Monrovia, Calif., during a film festival.
The movie, which was filmed primarily in the Kingman area and featuring a host of Kingman actors, has been nominated for “Best Action Sequence.”
Local actors, such as Gregg Arnold, Travis Edwards, Ashley Prentice and Jason Humphrey were joined by established actors Shawn Eric Jones and Steve Boi, the sunglass designer. Richard Benter wrote, directed and produced “Protocol 734,” which filmed scenes throughout the Kingman area, and Benter in a statement expressed his appreciation to Mattina’s Restaurant, Rutherford’s Diner, Ma and Pa’s Hot Rod Café, and the Tack Shed “for allowing us to invade, film, and refresh their establishments.”
Benter also thanked local gun shop S.H.O.T.S. and Antares Asset Gallery for their respective assistance, as well as the city’s employees and the Kingman Police Department.
