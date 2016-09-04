Elizabeth Alice McCluskey, 58, died Aug. 29, 2016, at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, after a brief illness.

Liz was born March 8, 1958 in Ft. Monroe, Virginia, to Sebron Earl “Mac” McMurdo and Nona Ann McMurdo (Prudhomme).

Liz was a kind soul who loved deeply and who never shied away from telling you how she felt about things. She was a dutiful daughter, a protective sister and a good friend to all who knew her. And to the joy of many of man’s best friends, she was a dog lover for the whole of her life.

Liz was preceded in death by Mac and Nona and her brothers, Sebie and David. She is survived by her sisters, Christie (Tom) Taylor of Henderson, Nevada, and Linette (Kevin) Bennett of Prescott; brother, Doug (Sheila) McMurdo of Kingman; and Donn Merrill, the man who finally gave her back the love she so deserved.

Liz also is survived by her nieces, Nona (Lance) Charles, Shawnee (Chuck) Hess, and Hayden Bennett; nephews Justin (Leeann) Taylor, Shane McMurdo and Gavin Bennett; five great-nieces – Lexie, Capri and Carter Leigh Charles and Scarlett and Sophia Hess; and two great-nephews, Lance Charles and Joaquin Hess. Liz also is survived by too many lifelong friends to count.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. Her family will celebrate her life in a private gathering.