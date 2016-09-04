KINGMAN – It wasn’t an hallucination for Lee Williams Friday in El Mirage. It was the real thing with Dysart crushing the Volunteers, 56-0.

Lee Williams football coach Jacob Iodence liked the comparisons of athletes in preparing for the Demons.

“I felt good going in,” Iodence said. “We got punched in the mouth and had a rough night.”

Dysart (3-0, 4A Black Canyon) took advantage of a questionable call by the officials that gave them a short field after the Vols’ first possession. The Demons scored moments later and extended their lead, 14-0.

“The game was lost in our first two offensive series,” the coach said. “That was a huge momentum swing. I believe we were that play away from it being a closer game. Our kids would have believed had that not happened.”

Dysart wound up scoring 28 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second for a 49-0 lead at halftime. The Demons added their final points in the third quarter.

The loss isn’t going to go for naught. There’s plenty for the Vols to take from it.

“We’re a young team coming off of a 2-8 season,” Iodence said. “They’re at a place where they don’t know how to handle adversity yet. They didn’t know how to handle getting punched in the mouth.”

The offense never got going and ended with a total of 77 yards. Quarterback Daniel Mazon was 8-for-21 for 90 yards with three interceptions and two lost fumbles. The rushing attack went for a negative 13 yards.

Iodence came up short of saying his players gave up, but the coach would have liked a better response from his team.

“We just didn’t keep throwing punches like I thought we would have,” he said. “It’s going to be our major focus. Just keep throwing punches and sometimes you just take a few on the chin.”

Another area of growth for the players and coaches is about the relationship between the two groups. It’s Iodence’s first year leading the Vols.

“We haven’t been through something like that with them,” the coach said. “But now we have and it’s a learning experience. Sometimes the best thing is to get beat up by somebody. And to be honest, Dysart isn’t a slouch team.”

Dysart put up 340 yards of offense, most of it in the first half, and forced Lee Williams (1-1, 4A, Grand Canyon) into the five turnovers.

“I want to make it known that Matt Bathauer and Marco Narvarte were both standouts in terms of finishing and playing hard,” Iodence said.

Lee Williams hosts Kingman Academy (1-1, 2A Central) for the City Championship at 7 p.m. Friday. Both teams are 1-0 in the race with a win each over Kingman, including the Academy’s 48-0 victory two days ago.