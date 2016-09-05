KINGMAN – The last big holiday of the summer is this weekend and chances are convenience stores will be busy this Labor Day.

Be patient.

Gas Plus Assistant Manager Jeanne Montez has been at the store for more than nine years, stocking, selling and smiling.

“I really like the job,” she said. “I like to work with people and I’m a people person.”

She said the store, located on Harrison Street, is more than just any old convenience mart, it’s a neighborhood pit-stop. She’s aware that the small market doesn’t always beat the big-box stores on price.

“If we don’t beat them on service, I’m doing something wrong,” she said. “Ninety percent of my customers are return customers.”

She said loyal customers not only frequent the store, but keep an eye out for unusual and suspicious activity. Neighbors watch from nearby homes or when walking by. They can tell when something is amiss.

“I’ve had customers stick around inside the store or wait outside to make sure I’m safe,” she said.

Montez said she’s never been robbed, but had other incidents she felt merited mention. A regular customer once tried to rob the store, but panicked when another customer walked in. The suspect was wearing a mask, but the eyes and voice were a dead giveaway. Police were called, another employee tracked the suspect down on Facebook and he was arrested within hours.

“Moral of the story is, don’t rob a store you’re a customer at,” she said.

The store has its share of busy and slow patterns. Montez said the store gets especially hectic when lottery jackpots are high. Powerball machines incessantly crank out tickets and lines keep getting longer.

“We’re off the beaten path,” she said. “People think it’s faster to drive straight here from Las Vegas because it’s easier than having to wait at Rosie’s Den.”

Drunks are another concern. She has her regulars she watches out for. She hates to cut them off, but knows it’s for their own good. She makes sure to keep the next shift up to date on anyone who might be a problem.

“I’ll say ‘so and so’ has been in three times already this morning so don’t sell them anymore booze,” she said.

Scheduling family time is sometimes challenging. Montez usually works mornings. Her daughter works nights as a nurse. She said getting together for dinner more often would be nice. The married 65-year-old said she could retire, but enjoys getting out of the house and staying active.

“I don’t have to work, but I want to,” she said. “I’m not ready to just sit at home and watch TV all day.”

The store is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. The neighborhood store can be a beacon to neighbors who need something in a hurry and don’t want to drive to bigger stores. They can get just about anything from charcoal to flour at Gas Plus.

“We will go through massive quantities of ice this weekend,” she said.

The market will be busy for the holiday. The lines can get long and sometimes there’s only one employee working. Montez would like customers to exercise civility during the busier hours.

“Sometimes people get impatient when I’m by myself,” she said. “The most important customer is the one in front of me. Wait your turn and I’ll get to you.”