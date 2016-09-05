For many years, Mission Bank has sponsored the “Our Town Cares” school supply drive. Mission Bank does this project not for the praises that it could bring, but because all of our schools need supplies and it is, quite simply, a great project to sponsor and coordinate. The employees and board members take the time to collect the supplies, organize them and then deliver to our schools. They always bring our supplies with a smile on their faces even when the temperature is hovering around 100 degrees.

I am continually overwhelmed by the generosity of our community. Each year that Mission Bank has done this school supply drive it seems the community increases the level of giving.

On behalf of the students at Kingman Academy of Learning, I want to thank our community and especially Darrell, Debbie, Chuck, Carol and Kari Jo of Mission Bank. You guys are the best!

With much gratitude,

Susan Chan, Executive Director

Kingman Academy of Learning