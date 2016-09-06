Ask about any archer what they think is the toughest big game animal to harvest with a bow and arrow and I bet most of them will say it is the pronghorn antelope.

The reasons are many, but topping the list of the fact they are the fastest big game animal in North America, able to attain speeds up to 60 miles per hour. They also have eyesight that is reportedly equal to 10 power binoculars, so they see better than most humans, and they can run like the wind!

Add it all up, and when you are after them with stick and string, in most cases the antelope are gonna come out winners every time!

But every once in a while, a buck will make a mistake, and when you’ve got an archer who can shoot accurately at ranges longer than 75 yards, then a buck might be in trouble.

Kingman resident Travis Allman has been a bow hunter for a long time. He has applied for archery antelope off and on for about 7 years.

This year he decided to apply with his friend Jason Lane for a pair of the 70 archery antelope tags that were authorized by the Arizona Game & Fish Department in Game Management Unit 10.

Over 900 archers apply for these limited tags each year, so drawing one is tough.

But the duo beat the high odds and drew a pair of them this year. They got tag numbers 28 and 29.

Then the real work began, Allman said.

Allman has been hunting on the Boquillas Ranch for almost 13 years, so he knows the area well.

Plus he practices shooting his bow at ranges from 10 to 100 yards, and he says he can get it done even at 100 yards.

“I can shoot five arrows into a 10-inch pie plate at 100 yards,” he said.

Practicing his shooting became an almost every day deal. “I would shoot from 50-100 arrows a day,” Allman said.

As soon as the ranch opened to allow them go scouting, they spent a lot of time on the 750,000-acre spread.

“We know the ranch well, and knew where to find a lot of bucks,” Allman said.

Since ranch rules prohibit the use of blinds and prohibit setting closer than 100 yards from a waterhole, archers pretty much have to practice spot and stalk to try and get to within range of rutting antelope bucks.

And that’s exactly what Travis and Jason did.

On opening day they got into some antelope that had a big buck with them, but stalk after stalk ended getting blown when a doe would see them, even though they were camouflaged from head to toe.

Finally Allman saw an opportunity when he got close to a small buck but decided not to shoot.

“I just followed him and all of a sudden here came a larger buck and ran him off,” Allman recalled. “I saw a doe over by a tree and figured that the larger buck would come back and he did. I ranged him at 83 yards and let the arrow go!”

The arrow hit the buck in the chest, and he ran for 50 yards and stopped. He then walked another 50 yards, laid down and expired. It was only 1: 30 p.m. on opening day of the 14-day season.

Allman was shooting a BowTech Commander bow set at 65 pounds. He shoots Easton arrows that were tipped with the deadly Montec G-5 fixed broadhead.

The buck scored 71 4/8 inches, which exceeds the standard of 68 inches that is required to be entered into the prestigious Pope & Young archery record book.

Lane did not take a buck on his hunt, even though he hunted for 10 days. Allman said they used various decoys but they just didn’t seem to hold the antelope’s attention for long.

“We were on antelope every day, but we never could get Jason into a perfect situation,” Allman said.

Allman also noted that they saw a lot of coyotes during the hunt and even had a couple of badgers mess up some stalks.

Allman also wanted to thank Aaron Daniels and Erika Blanco for all their assistance on the hunt.

“Without the help of those folks in setting up camp, cooking, and even help us scouting, the hunt wouldn’t have been as much fun,” he said.

Friends helping friends on hunts; doesn’t get much better than that!