Birthdays: Pippa Middleton, 33; Greg Rusedski, 43; Rosie Perez, 52; Swoosie Kurtz, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A partnership will take a turn that could result in an important development. Follow your heart and be ready for an adventure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your imagination when looking for solutions or dealing with problems that crop up. Your ability to see different sides of an issue will help you come up with answers that will please others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your best to get along with the people you encounter, but not at the expense of doing something that may jeopardize your position or your health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Speak up and collaborate with the people you feel have something to contribute. Socialize, network and offer solutions about the causes you feel strongly about.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone from your past will cause an emotional situation to escalate. Don’t try to evade issues if you want to avoid a backlash.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Remain cautious when dealing with people who are likely to take advantage of your knowledge or skills. Take time out of your busy schedule to show interest in what your friends and family members are up to.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a vacation or a family gathering. Interacting with people from different walks of life will broaden your perspective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take part in protests, fundraisers or anything that addresses issues you care about. Participating is the only way to bring about change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and avoid unnecessary conversations with people who don’t share your opinion. Arguing will be tiresome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let the changes others make influence you. Stick to your own agenda and only collaborate with those who have as much to offer as you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There will be a fine line between fiction and truth. It’s best to concentrate on personal growth, not on what others think or do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look into an investment that allows you to use your skills and put time and money into something you love doing. Your insight will help you gain ground.