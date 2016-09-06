A few weeks ago the Daily Miner ran a story on the front page about Social Security and Medicare being in bad shape. This hasn’t happened overnight. This has happened over the last 35 years or more.

I remember my dad mentioning in years past that money was borrowed from Social Security and never paid back. That should not have been allowed to happen. Millions of people have paid into Social Security.

Over the years look how many big companies have moved their factories overseas or down to Mexico, putting millions of people out of their jobs that took pride in their work. That means all of those people were not paying into Social Security anymore. These people had to look for another job. That takes time. What is really sad is our elected officials in Washington just sat back and let it happen. The Carrier air conditioning company is the latest company to leave the U.S. They have been in business for over 100 years. More people out of a job.

What our elected officials should have done is charge these companies a hefty fee to bring their products back into the U.S.

The greediness of all of these big companies has ended up biting them in the rear end. Look at all of the recalls of new cars. When you look at the billions of dollars they have had to pay out they would have been better off to have stayed in the good ol’ U.S.A.

Now about Medicare. It was on CBS 60 Minutes that Medicare is losing billions of dollars a year in Medicare fraud. I read in my AARP magazine the same thing. There are a lot of greedy, crooked doctors that are bilking Medicare every day.

I feel this way: if a doctor gets caught in Medicare fraud, he or she should have to pay it all back with fifty percent interest. Putting them in jail isn’t going to get the money back.

CBS 60 Minutes mentioned that the government doesn’t have the manpower to go after a lot of these crooks. It was also mentioned that when they find where a crooked doctor is at, when they get there the crooks are gone, along with everything else. It is really sad when a doctor stoops that low to make a living.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley