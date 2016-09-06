A few weeks ago the Daily Miner ran a story on the front page about Social Security and Medicare being in bad shape. This hasn’t happened overnight. This has happened over the last 35 years or more.
I remember my dad mentioning in years past that money was borrowed from Social Security and never paid back. That should not have been allowed to happen. Millions of people have paid into Social Security.
Over the years look how many big companies have moved their factories overseas or down to Mexico, putting millions of people out of their jobs that took pride in their work. That means all of those people were not paying into Social Security anymore. These people had to look for another job. That takes time. What is really sad is our elected officials in Washington just sat back and let it happen. The Carrier air conditioning company is the latest company to leave the U.S. They have been in business for over 100 years. More people out of a job.
What our elected officials should have done is charge these companies a hefty fee to bring their products back into the U.S.
The greediness of all of these big companies has ended up biting them in the rear end. Look at all of the recalls of new cars. When you look at the billions of dollars they have had to pay out they would have been better off to have stayed in the good ol’ U.S.A.
Now about Medicare. It was on CBS 60 Minutes that Medicare is losing billions of dollars a year in Medicare fraud. I read in my AARP magazine the same thing. There are a lot of greedy, crooked doctors that are bilking Medicare every day.
I feel this way: if a doctor gets caught in Medicare fraud, he or she should have to pay it all back with fifty percent interest. Putting them in jail isn’t going to get the money back.
CBS 60 Minutes mentioned that the government doesn’t have the manpower to go after a lot of these crooks. It was also mentioned that when they find where a crooked doctor is at, when they get there the crooks are gone, along with everything else. It is really sad when a doctor stoops that low to make a living.
Ronney L. Case
Golden Valley
HwyRover 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
There is a complete mystery why the old canard claiming funds were “borrowed” from the Social Security trust fund and “never paid back” keeps surfacing A few moments of basic research will quickly debunk that falsehood. Why not look at the facts instead of continuing to pass along incorrect information?
Monies paid into the Social Security trust have never been "borrowed.” Requirements for how the Social Security Trust Fund is to be financed and invested have not changed since it’s inception in 1939. What most likely caused the confusion was a change implemented near the end of the Johnson administration (1969) that altered how the fund was accounted for in the federal budget, but did not change the actual operations of the fund itself: Beginning in fiscal year 1969, Social Security and other Federal programs that operate through trust funds were counted officially in the budget. Beginning in the late 1970s, Social Security faced financial problems, and over a period of time legislation was enacted to restore the financial health of the program. However, because the Federal budget deficit remained large, interest in reducing Social Security spending continued. In response to this concern, a series of measures were enacted in 1983, 1985, and 1987 – under Ronald Reagan making the program a more distinct part of the budget and permitting Congressional floor objections (points of order) to be raised against budget bills containing Social Security changes.
As to the points regarding why Social Security is “in trouble” are, for the most parts, accurate. Companies leaving the United States have left us with fewer people paying into the trust fund and perhaps taxing American companies that bring off-shore manufactured products into the United States is an excellent idea. A point that appears to be ignored as to financing the trust would be to eliminate the earnings cap and make every dollar received (notice I did not say “earned”) taxable for FICA. That simple change alone would finance the SS trust fund, literally, forever.
There is no doubt Medicare fraud is a major problem and one of the major tenets of the ACA is to go after such fraud and it is working. In June alone over 300 people were arrested and their take appears to have been well over $1 billion. The crackdown on Medicare fraud is working, but it is huge problem and one that will take massive efforts to resolve. And the conservative/obstructionists want to do away with the ACA that would shut off the crackdown on the Medicare thieves.