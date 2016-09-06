TV LISTINGS

TODAY

BASEBALL

7 p.m. D-backs at Dodgers FOXAZ

BASKETBALL – WNBA

7 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. ESPN2

SOCCER

11:30 a.m. Sweden vs. Netherlands ESPN2

11:30 a.m. Switzerland vs. Portugal FS1

5 p.m. U.S. vs. Trinidad Tobago FS1

7 p.m. Mexico vs. Honduras UNI FS1

TENNIS

9 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN

BASEBALL

Scully winding down

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six Dodgers games will be broadcast on local television in Los Angeles later this month, allowing residents a chance to hear Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully in his final days on the job.

Charter said Friday it will televise the games, including the Dodgers’ final regular-season road series against the rival San Francisco Giants.