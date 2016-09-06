f

SCOREBOARD: Sept. 6, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 6, 2016 6:02 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    TODAY

    BASEBALL

    7 p.m. D-backs at Dodgers FOXAZ

    BASKETBALL – WNBA

    7 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. ESPN2

    SOCCER

    11:30 a.m. Sweden vs. Netherlands ESPN2

    11:30 a.m. Switzerland vs. Portugal FS1

    5 p.m. U.S. vs. Trinidad Tobago FS1

    7 p.m. Mexico vs. Honduras UNI FS1

    TENNIS

    9 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN

    4 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN

    BASEBALL

    Scully winding down

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six Dodgers games will be broadcast on local television in Los Angeles later this month, allowing residents a chance to hear Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully in his final days on the job.

    Charter said Friday it will televise the games, including the Dodgers’ final regular-season road series against the rival San Francisco Giants.

