TV LISTINGS
TODAY
BASEBALL
7 p.m. D-backs at Dodgers FOXAZ
BASKETBALL – WNBA
7 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. ESPN2
SOCCER
11:30 a.m. Sweden vs. Netherlands ESPN2
11:30 a.m. Switzerland vs. Portugal FS1
5 p.m. U.S. vs. Trinidad Tobago FS1
7 p.m. Mexico vs. Honduras UNI FS1
TENNIS
9 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN
BASEBALL
Scully winding down
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six Dodgers games will be broadcast on local television in Los Angeles later this month, allowing residents a chance to hear Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully in his final days on the job.
Charter said Friday it will televise the games, including the Dodgers’ final regular-season road series against the rival San Francisco Giants.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.