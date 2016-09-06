Photo by JC Amberlyn.
Kingman Academy of Learning Middle School 6th-grade students in Kathleen Glass’ class learned the difference between measuring mass and weight Thursday at the school. They measured mass for five different objects: a paper clip, water bottle, magazine, “D” battery and Sharpie pen. Here, Jordyn DeMaio and Zackary Stinson conduct a massing experiment with a battery.
