Birthdays: Evan Rachel Wood, 29; Oliver Hudson, 40; Toby Jones, 50; Michael Emerson, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A commitment can be made, opening up a vast number of opportunities that were closed to you in the past. Focus on gaining greater stability emotionally and financially.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t feel uncomfortable if someone makes a fuss. Do your own thing and stay focused on what will teach you new skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t pick a fight or disagree with someone who could use personal information against you. Protect against being misinterpreted or irresponsible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your feelings and you will improve the relationships you have with personal and professional partners. Expressing a sincere appreciation of others will help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Good fortune will be yours if you follow through and finish what you start. Persistence, discipline and an energetic approach will help you overcome defeat.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visit an old friend or someone you have worked with in the past, and you will be privy to information that will help you broaden your perspective.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s time to begin something new. A chance to encounter with interesting people through travel, educational pursuits or spiritual growth will help you make changes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t allow anger or bullies to push you in the wrong direction. Grab any opportunity you get to voice your opinion. You have plenty to offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t give anyone the authority to speak on your behalf or take care of your personal affairs. You will be taken advantage of if you don’t do your own research.





CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unusual chance to make extra cash or be a part of something that excites you looks promising.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Live and learn. Make sure you are paying close attention when it comes to joint money ventures or paying upfront for something that has been promised.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your feelings and intuition take over and you will end up doing what’s best for you. A partnership based on similar beliefs and goals will help.