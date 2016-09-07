Kingman’s Joshua White, 9, captured the 9 Expert USA BMX Western Divisonal Championship Sunday at the BlackJack Nationals in Reno, Nev. White finished first on Friday, third on Saturday, and first again on Sunday to win the division. White also ran in the 9-10 Open, placing second on Friday, sixth on Saturday and second on Sunday. White is sponsored by Crupi, Fly Racing USA, Answer BMX USA, Vee Tire Company, Tangent Products, Ride 100 Percent, Odi Grips, Bicycle Worlds, and Mertens.