KINGMAN – In preparation for the Best of the West on Route 66 festival Sept. 23-24, the city of Kingman, the Clean City Commission and the CARE Beautification Committee announce a special trash haul cleanup will last through Sept. 16.
All customers living within the city limits are eligible for special pickup date for only $3 per lot.
Call the city Water Department at 928-753-5561 (the best option) or the city’s Public Works Department at 928-692-3115 to schedule a pickup.
This is normally $15, so the discount is significant.
Here’s what won’t be accepted:
– Concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel;
– Tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals, or other hazardous waste;
– Refrigerators or air conditioners unless cooling compressors and or coils are removed.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.