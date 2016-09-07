KINGMAN – In preparation for the Best of the West on Route 66 festival Sept. 23-24, the city of Kingman, the Clean City Commission and the CARE Beautification Committee announce a special trash haul cleanup will last through Sept. 16.

All customers living within the city limits are eligible for special pickup date for only $3 per lot.

Call the city Water Department at 928-753-5561 (the best option) or the city’s Public Works Department at 928-692-3115 to schedule a pickup.

This is normally $15, so the discount is significant.

Here’s what won’t be accepted:

– Concrete, brick, dirt, rock or gravel;

– Tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals, or other hazardous waste;

– Refrigerators or air conditioners unless cooling compressors and or coils are removed.