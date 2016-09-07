Oops!

This is so cute. Donald Trump has been going non-stop, speaking to unbelievably large crowds, some as long as ten blocks waiting for hours to get in. Having caught up with Hillary, it is being predicted that he could win by one of the largest landslides ever.

And Hillary?

She’s been busy doing what she does best, getting money out of other’s pockets into anything that has the Clinton name on it.

This time it was in the Hampton’s with her best buddies. Everyone who was anyone was there. Old Jimmy Buffet hosted and Paul McCartney sang four songs, even danced with Hillary.

Last time I saw her dance was on a secluded South Seas beach with Bill, cameras rolling, lens a little clouded to make it either look more romantic or hide her thighs in the swim suit.

Either way, what difference does it make anyway?

It was right after Bill poignantly bent down and made a cross on the beach with a pile of stones that a staffer, out of sight, had conveniently put there for the shot. It never hurts to throw in a little religion. You never know when you might pick up a few evangelical votes.

Back to the Hamptons. And then, Sir Paul announced it was the first time he had paid to hear himself sing. Hahaha!

There you have it. Pay to play.

Except, Sir Paul is a citizen of Britain and it is illegal for him to donate to Hillary’s campaign.

Oh well, again, what difference does it make anyway?

Everyone the world over has donated to Hillary already. What’s one more?

Linda Athens

Kingman