Nellie Lou Haislup went home to be with her heavenly father and husband on Aug. 29, 2016 at the age of 88.

Nellie Lou was born on Sept. 29, 1927 in Kane, Pa. to Earl and Edith Grimm. She was raised in Marionville, Pa. where she graduated from Brockway Snyder High School in 1945. After graduating she moved to Washington D.C. where she went to work for the FBI Finger Printing Division and where she met the love of her life Charles “Buck” Haislup. They were married in 1946.

Nellie worked for the Navy Exchange in two states, Hawaii and California, while her husband was in the Service. Nellie joined the Order of the Eastern Star in Honolulu, Hawaii where she was a lifetime member and then joined in Kingman where she was Worthy Matron, Grand Ruth of Arizona and a member for over fifty years. Nellie also joined White Shrine in Las Vegas.

Nellie was a volunteer at Kingman Regional Medical Center for 26 years. She loved to travel, whether it was to see family or to go with friends.

Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Buck” Haislup of 50 years, both of her parents and her sister Dorothy Moody.

Nellie is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Kuehn of Kingman and Janet Frary and her son-in-law Jeff Frary of New Orleans, two granddaughters, two grandsons and one great grandchild.

Nellie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be no service as requested by Nellie.