TV LISTINGS

TODAY

BASEBALL

4 p.m. Cardinals at Pirates ESPN

7 p.m. D-backs at Dodgers FOXAZ

7 p.m. Rangers at Mariners ESPN

OLYMPICS

4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

SOCCER

4:55 p.m. Chicago vs. K.C. FS1

TENNIS

9 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN2

RODEO

KINGMAN JUNIOR

RODEO ASSOCIATION

August 20

at Mohave County Fairgrounds

Seniors

Ribbon Roping

Kayla Leist, 22.22

Goat Tying

Cole Shott, 14.67. 2. Daniel Arsenault, 15.27. 3. Amry Palmer, 16.08.

Calf Roping

Dante Bravo, 15.23.

Team Roping

Breezy Weber, 17.30.

Steer Stopping

Cole Shott, 3.65.

Breakaway

Kayla Leist, 4.02.

Pole Bending

Breezy Weber, 23.3. 2. Chisolm Wells, 24.75. 3. Lynsey Day, 27.01.

Barrel Racing

Amry Palmer, 16.83. 2. Breezy Weber, 18.48. 3. Chisolm Wells, 19.61.

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 81 57 .587 —

New York 73 66 .525 8½

Miami 68 71 .489 13½

Philadelphia 62 76 .449 19

Atlanta 54 85 .388 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 89 48 .650 —

St. Louis 73 64 .533 16

Pittsburgh 67 69 .493 21½

Milwaukee 60 77 .438 29

Cincinnati 57 80 .416 32

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 77 60 .562 —

San Francisco 73 64 .533 4

Colorado 66 71 .482 11

Arizona 58 79 .423 19

San Diego 57 80 .416 20

Monday’s NL, Interleague Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 6, Miami 2

St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

Colorado 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 2, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s NL, Interleague Games

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 9, Atlanta 7

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

San Francisco at Colorado

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

Boston at San Diego

Today’s NL, Interleague Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-2), 9:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4),

4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Hellickson 10-8) at Miami (Cashner 4-11), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Milwaukee (Garza 5-6), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-3) at Colorado (De La Rosa 8-7), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Price 14-8) at San Diego (Cosart 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 77 61 .558 —

Boston 76 61 .555 ½

Baltimore 76 62 .551 1

New York 72 65 .526 4½

Tampa Bay 58 79 .423 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 79 58 .577 —

Detroit 75 62 .547 4

Kansas City 71 66 .518 8

Chicago 65 72 .474 14

Minnesota 51 87 .370 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 82 56 .594 —

Houston 74 64 .536 8

Seattle 70 67 .511 11½

Los Angeles 62 75 .453 19½

Oakland 58 79 .423 23½

Monday’s AL Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 7

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Seattle 14, Texas 6

Houston 6, Cleveland 2

Tuesday’s AL Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 6

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit at Chicago White Sox

Kansas City at Minnesota

L.A. Angels at Oakland

Texas at Seattle

Today’s AL Games

Baltimore (Bundy 8-5) at Tampa Bay (Smyly 6-11), 10:10 a.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 7-13) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 11-10),

11:10 a.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Mitchell 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Fister 12-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 11-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-9), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 7-3) at Seattle (Miranda 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Tuesday’s play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy with intermittent drizzle. High of 79.

ATTENDANCE: Day: NA.

MEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 10 Gael Monfils routed No. 24 Lucas Pouille in straight sets to reach his first U.S. Open semifinal; No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated No. 9 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga when Tsonga retired WOMEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 2 Angelique Kerber advanced to her first U.S. Open semifinal since 2011, beating No. 7 Roberta Vinci in straight sets; in a match between two unseeded players, Caroline Wozniacki took care of Anastasija Sevastova 6-0, 6-2 to advance.

TOP PLAYERS ON COURT TODAY (Quarterfinals): Men: No. 2 Andy Murray vs. No. 6 Kei Nishikori; No. 3 Stan Wawrinka vs. Juan Martin del Potro. Women: No. 1 Serena Williams vs. No. 5 Simona Halep; No. 10 Karolina Pliskova vs. Ana Konjuh.

STAT OF THE DAY: 9 — Consecutive games won by Angelique Kerber to close out the match after Roberta Vinci served for the first set, up 5-4.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s a court I love. I always say that the French is my home, but this one is my second.” — Gael Monfils, who reached his first U.S. Open semifinal.

ON THIS DATE (Sept. 7, 1953): Maureen Connolly becomes the first woman to complete a Grand Slam, beating Doris Hart 6-2, 6-4 for the women’s singles title.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 20 9 .690 —

Chicago 15 13 .536 4½

Atlanta 15 14 .517 5

Indiana 13 15 .464 6½

Washington 11 17 .393 8½

Connecticut 11 18 .379 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 24 5 .828 —

Minnesota 24 5 .828 —

Phoenix 13 17 .433 11½

Seattle 12 17 .414 12

Dallas 9 21 .300 15½

San Antonio 6 22 .214 17½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 91, Phoenix 87

Indiana at San Antonio

Minnesota at Los Angeles

Today’s Games

Seattle at New York, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 4 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QBs Zac Dysert and Aaron Murray to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Brandon Tate. Signed CB Marcus Roberson, LB Carlos Fields and S Damian Parms to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Connor Barth.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released LB Deon King and DE Ryan Russell from the practice squad. Signed LB Jeremiah George, DE Zach Moore and OT Keavon Milton to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed TE Khari Lee off waivers from Chicago. Placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Carter Bykowski to the practice squad. Released CB Tre Roberson from the practice squad.