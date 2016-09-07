TV LISTINGS
TODAY
BASEBALL
4 p.m. Cardinals at Pirates ESPN
7 p.m. D-backs at Dodgers FOXAZ
7 p.m. Rangers at Mariners ESPN
OLYMPICS
4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
SOCCER
4:55 p.m. Chicago vs. K.C. FS1
TENNIS
9 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN2
RODEO
KINGMAN JUNIOR
RODEO ASSOCIATION
August 20
at Mohave County Fairgrounds
Seniors
Ribbon Roping
- Kayla Leist, 22.22
Goat Tying
- Cole Shott, 14.67. 2. Daniel Arsenault, 15.27. 3. Amry Palmer, 16.08.
Calf Roping
- Dante Bravo, 15.23.
Team Roping
- Breezy Weber, 17.30.
Steer Stopping
- Cole Shott, 3.65.
Breakaway
- Kayla Leist, 4.02.
Pole Bending
- Breezy Weber, 23.3. 2. Chisolm Wells, 24.75. 3. Lynsey Day, 27.01.
Barrel Racing
- Amry Palmer, 16.83. 2. Breezy Weber, 18.48. 3. Chisolm Wells, 19.61.
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 81 57 .587 —
New York 73 66 .525 8½
Miami 68 71 .489 13½
Philadelphia 62 76 .449 19
Atlanta 54 85 .388 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 48 .650 —
St. Louis 73 64 .533 16
Pittsburgh 67 69 .493 21½
Milwaukee 60 77 .438 29
Cincinnati 57 80 .416 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 77 60 .562 —
San Francisco 73 64 .533 4
Colorado 66 71 .482 11
Arizona 58 79 .423 19
San Diego 57 80 .416 20
Monday’s NL, Interleague Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 6, Miami 2
St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 6, Atlanta 4
Colorado 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 2, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s NL, Interleague Games
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 9, Atlanta 7
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
San Francisco at Colorado
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
Boston at San Diego
Today’s NL, Interleague Games
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-2), 9:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4),
4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Hellickson 10-8) at Miami (Cashner 4-11), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Milwaukee (Garza 5-6), 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 3-3) at Colorado (De La Rosa 8-7), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Price 14-8) at San Diego (Cosart 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 77 61 .558 —
Boston 76 61 .555 ½
Baltimore 76 62 .551 1
New York 72 65 .526 4½
Tampa Bay 58 79 .423 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 58 .577 —
Detroit 75 62 .547 4
Kansas City 71 66 .518 8
Chicago 65 72 .474 14
Minnesota 51 87 .370 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 82 56 .594 —
Houston 74 64 .536 8
Seattle 70 67 .511 11½
Los Angeles 62 75 .453 19½
Oakland 58 79 .423 23½
Monday’s AL Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 7
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Seattle 14, Texas 6
Houston 6, Cleveland 2
Tuesday’s AL Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 6
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit at Chicago White Sox
Kansas City at Minnesota
L.A. Angels at Oakland
Texas at Seattle
Today’s AL Games
Baltimore (Bundy 8-5) at Tampa Bay (Smyly 6-11), 10:10 a.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 7-13) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 11-10),
11:10 a.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Mitchell 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Fister 12-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 11-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-9), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 7-3) at Seattle (Miranda 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. OPEN
NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Tuesday’s play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:
WEATHER: Mostly cloudy with intermittent drizzle. High of 79.
ATTENDANCE: Day: NA.
MEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 10 Gael Monfils routed No. 24 Lucas Pouille in straight sets to reach his first U.S. Open semifinal; No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated No. 9 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga when Tsonga retired WOMEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 2 Angelique Kerber advanced to her first U.S. Open semifinal since 2011, beating No. 7 Roberta Vinci in straight sets; in a match between two unseeded players, Caroline Wozniacki took care of Anastasija Sevastova 6-0, 6-2 to advance.
TOP PLAYERS ON COURT TODAY (Quarterfinals): Men: No. 2 Andy Murray vs. No. 6 Kei Nishikori; No. 3 Stan Wawrinka vs. Juan Martin del Potro. Women: No. 1 Serena Williams vs. No. 5 Simona Halep; No. 10 Karolina Pliskova vs. Ana Konjuh.
STAT OF THE DAY: 9 — Consecutive games won by Angelique Kerber to close out the match after Roberta Vinci served for the first set, up 5-4.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s a court I love. I always say that the French is my home, but this one is my second.” — Gael Monfils, who reached his first U.S. Open semifinal.
ON THIS DATE (Sept. 7, 1953): Maureen Connolly becomes the first woman to complete a Grand Slam, beating Doris Hart 6-2, 6-4 for the women’s singles title.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 20 9 .690 —
Chicago 15 13 .536 4½
Atlanta 15 14 .517 5
Indiana 13 15 .464 6½
Washington 11 17 .393 8½
Connecticut 11 18 .379 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 24 5 .828 —
Minnesota 24 5 .828 —
Phoenix 13 17 .433 11½
Seattle 12 17 .414 12
Dallas 9 21 .300 15½
San Antonio 6 22 .214 17½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 91, Phoenix 87
Indiana at San Antonio
Minnesota at Los Angeles
Today’s Games
Seattle at New York, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 4 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QBs Zac Dysert and Aaron Murray to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Brandon Tate. Signed CB Marcus Roberson, LB Carlos Fields and S Damian Parms to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Connor Barth.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released LB Deon King and DE Ryan Russell from the practice squad. Signed LB Jeremiah George, DE Zach Moore and OT Keavon Milton to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Claimed TE Khari Lee off waivers from Chicago. Placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Carter Bykowski to the practice squad. Released CB Tre Roberson from the practice squad.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.