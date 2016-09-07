f

SCOREBOARD: Sept. 7, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 7, 2016 6 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    TODAY

    BASEBALL

    4 p.m. Cardinals at Pirates ESPN

    7 p.m. D-backs at Dodgers FOXAZ

    7 p.m. Rangers at Mariners ESPN

    OLYMPICS

    4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    SOCCER

    4:55 p.m. Chicago vs. K.C. FS1

    TENNIS

    9 a.m. U.S. Open ESPN

    4 p.m. U.S. Open ESPN2

    RODEO

    KINGMAN JUNIOR

    RODEO ASSOCIATION

    August 20

    at Mohave County Fairgrounds

    Seniors

    Ribbon Roping

    1. Kayla Leist, 22.22

    Goat Tying

    1. Cole Shott, 14.67. 2. Daniel Arsenault, 15.27. 3. Amry Palmer, 16.08.

    Calf Roping

    1. Dante Bravo, 15.23.

    Team Roping

    1. Breezy Weber, 17.30.

    Steer Stopping

    1. Cole Shott, 3.65.

    Breakaway

    1. Kayla Leist, 4.02.

    Pole Bending

    1. Breezy Weber, 23.3. 2. Chisolm Wells, 24.75. 3. Lynsey Day, 27.01.

    Barrel Racing

    1. Amry Palmer, 16.83. 2. Breezy Weber, 18.48. 3. Chisolm Wells, 19.61.

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    National League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Washington 81 57 .587 —

    New York 73 66 .525 8½

    Miami 68 71 .489 13½

    Philadelphia 62 76 .449 19

    Atlanta 54 85 .388 27½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 89 48 .650 —

    St. Louis 73 64 .533 16

    Pittsburgh 67 69 .493 21½

    Milwaukee 60 77 .438 29

    Cincinnati 57 80 .416 32

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Los Angeles 77 60 .562 —

    San Francisco 73 64 .533 4

    Colorado 66 71 .482 11

    Arizona 58 79 .423 19

    San Diego 57 80 .416 20

    Monday’s NL, Interleague Games

    Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2

    N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 0

    Philadelphia 6, Miami 2

    St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 6

    Washington 6, Atlanta 4

    Colorado 6, San Francisco 0

    San Diego 2, Boston 1

    L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 2

    Tuesday’s NL, Interleague Games

    St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 7

    Washington 9, Atlanta 7

    N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 3

    Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

    Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

    San Francisco at Colorado

    Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

    Boston at San Diego

    Today’s NL, Interleague Games

    N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-2), 9:35 p.m.

    Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at Washington (Strasburg 15-4),

    4:05 p.m.

    St. Louis (Leake 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Hellickson 10-8) at Miami (Cashner 4-11), 4:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Milwaukee (Garza 5-6), 5:10 p.m.

    San Francisco (Suarez 3-3) at Colorado (De La Rosa 8-7), 5:40 p.m.

    Boston (Price 14-8) at San Diego (Cosart 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

    Arizona (Ray 7-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Stewart 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

    American League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 77 61 .558 —

    Boston 76 61 .555 ½

    Baltimore 76 62 .551 1

    New York 72 65 .526 4½

    Tampa Bay 58 79 .423 18½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 79 58 .577 —

    Detroit 75 62 .547 4

    Kansas City 71 66 .518 8

    Chicago 65 72 .474 14

    Minnesota 51 87 .370 28½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Texas 82 56 .594 —

    Houston 74 64 .536 8

    Seattle 70 67 .511 11½

    Los Angeles 62 75 .453 19½

    Oakland 58 79 .423 23½

    Monday’s AL Games

    N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

    Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 3

    Kansas City 11, Minnesota 5

    L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 7

    Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

    Seattle 14, Texas 6

    Houston 6, Cleveland 2

    Tuesday’s AL Games

    N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 6

    Houston 4, Cleveland 3

    Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2

    Detroit at Chicago White Sox

    Kansas City at Minnesota

    L.A. Angels at Oakland

    Texas at Seattle

    Today’s AL Games

    Baltimore (Bundy 8-5) at Tampa Bay (Smyly 6-11), 10:10 a.m.

    Detroit (Sanchez 7-13) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 11-10),

    11:10 a.m.

    L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

    Toronto (Stroman 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Mitchell 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

    Houston (Fister 12-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

    Kansas City (Duffy 11-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 5-9), 5:10 p.m.

    Texas (Griffin 7-3) at Seattle (Miranda 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

    TENNIS

    U.S. OPEN

    NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Tuesday’s play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:

    WEATHER: Mostly cloudy with intermittent drizzle. High of 79.

    ATTENDANCE: Day: NA.

    MEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 10 Gael Monfils routed No. 24 Lucas Pouille in straight sets to reach his first U.S. Open semifinal; No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated No. 9 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga when Tsonga retired WOMEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 2 Angelique Kerber advanced to her first U.S. Open semifinal since 2011, beating No. 7 Roberta Vinci in straight sets; in a match between two unseeded players, Caroline Wozniacki took care of Anastasija Sevastova 6-0, 6-2 to advance.

    TOP PLAYERS ON COURT TODAY (Quarterfinals): Men: No. 2 Andy Murray vs. No. 6 Kei Nishikori; No. 3 Stan Wawrinka vs. Juan Martin del Potro. Women: No. 1 Serena Williams vs. No. 5 Simona Halep; No. 10 Karolina Pliskova vs. Ana Konjuh.

    STAT OF THE DAY: 9 — Consecutive games won by Angelique Kerber to close out the match after Roberta Vinci served for the first set, up 5-4.

    QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s a court I love. I always say that the French is my home, but this one is my second.” — Gael Monfils, who reached his first U.S. Open semifinal.

    ON THIS DATE (Sept. 7, 1953): Maureen Connolly becomes the first woman to complete a Grand Slam, beating Doris Hart 6-2, 6-4 for the women’s singles title.

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB

    New York 20 9 .690 —

    Chicago 15 13 .536 4½

    Atlanta 15 14 .517 5

    Indiana 13 15 .464 6½

    Washington 11 17 .393 8½

    Connecticut 11 18 .379 9

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L Pct GB

    Los Angeles 24 5 .828 —

    Minnesota 24 5 .828 —

    Phoenix 13 17 .433 11½

    Seattle 12 17 .414 12

    Dallas 9 21 .300 15½

    San Antonio 6 22 .214 17½

    Monday’s Games

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday’s Games

    Atlanta 91, Phoenix 87

    Indiana at San Antonio

    Minnesota at Los Angeles

    Today’s Games

    Seattle at New York, 4 p.m.

    Chicago at Washington, 4 p.m.

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QBs Zac Dysert and Aaron Murray to the practice squad.

    BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Brandon Tate. Signed CB Marcus Roberson, LB Carlos Fields and S Damian Parms to the practice squad.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Connor Barth.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Released LB Deon King and DE Ryan Russell from the practice squad. Signed LB Jeremiah George, DE Zach Moore and OT Keavon Milton to the practice squad.

    DETROIT LIONS — Claimed TE Khari Lee off waivers from Chicago. Placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Carter Bykowski to the practice squad. Released CB Tre Roberson from the practice squad.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.