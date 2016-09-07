KINGMAN – The chances of getting wiped out by a major disaster in Mohave County are slim, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

With that thought in mind, the Mohave County Division of Emergency Management has worked with Mohave County Board of Supervisors to declare September ‘County Preparedness Month’ to Coincide with National Preparedness Month to promote emergency preparedness among county residents. Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop made it official at Tuesday’s first monthly board meeting.

“Mohave County takes seriously its responsibility to protect and enhance the health, welfare and safety of its citizens and proudly upholds public safety within the county,” she said.

In a statement read by Bishop, county leaders want to provide guidance for residents in preparing for emergencies when communications, water, power, food and other key services become unavailable for long periods of time.

Officials want residents to know that preparing family emergency plans and having on hand supply kits, battery powered radios, water and food stocks and hard phone lines have proven to be essential to the health and safety of disaster victims.

The most common emergencies in the county are natural disasters, such as flash floods and wildfires. The potential for manmade disasters, such as hazardous material spills, keeps county responders on their toes.

“We’ve got so much coming in off the railroad and highways,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Byron Steward “We do a lot of planning for that.”

Steward said power outages from thunderstorms and heatwaves can quickly have an impact on the population, particularly in the river communities during the hot summer months. Elderly and young children are more susceptible to the heat. Steward has worked with agencies in Bullhead and Lake Havasu Cities to designate cooling stations in the event of a prolonged outage.

“Knowing where they might be able to go to cool off is a good start,” he said.

The county has been slowly improving the preparedness program over the last three years. Steward recently asked the board to declare it official.

“People tend to ‘think this won’t happen here’ and expect the government to step in and help,” he said. “If people are prepared, they’re more likely to get through it on their own.”

National Preparedness Month was established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2004 and observed nationwide in September. Emergency Management and Mohave County Public Health, along with associated emergency response agencies, have developed a joint outreach program to educate the public on disasters that do or can occur in the county and how to prepare for them.

Local first responder agencies include the fire and police departments. Emergency Management also works with county public health to put out various brochures.



“Flood control will get info out on where the flood plains are and how to get flood insurance,” Steward said.

Outreach will include displays and brochures in various county buildings including the administration and development services buildings, media releases and education presentations at public events and community organizations. FEMA will provide resources at www.ready.gov.

So far there are no major public events planned for September. Emergency Management has looked at opportunities to partner with local first responder agencies to hold a large scale educational event

“Maybe we’ll look at a preparedness day next year,” Steward said. “We piggy back on ready.gov because they got some excellent stuff on there.”

One agency he does have constant dialogue with is the local American Red Cross chapter.



“We work with them all the time,” he said. “They’ve built up a good volunteer base.”

Emergency Management coordinated with KUSD and Red Cross in July to shelter residents displaced during the Zuni RV Park bomb scare.



“Mohave County maintains best practices in order to be prepared for and to respond to natural disasters and man-made emergencies,” Bishop said. “Including developing resiliency, community teamwork and individual responsibility among all segments of the population.”

Steward will be putting out more info over the next few days. Emergency Management will continue to work with FEMA to disseminate as much information as possible.

You can read the emergency preparedness declaration and watch Tuesday’s board meeting at www.mohavecounty.us.