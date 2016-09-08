BULLHEAD CITY – A man allegedly responsible for setting off homemade explosive devices in the area has been arrested, the Bullhead City Police Department reported.

Philip Krikorian Jr., 48, who lives in the 1800 block of Diamond Drive, was arrested Sept. 4 after police contacted him and saw materials on his porch that were consistent with material used in a blast Aug. 22.

Police obtained a search warrant for Krikorian’s home and charged him with misconduct involving weapons, prohibited possessor of a firearm and prohibited possessor of weapons, the BCPD reported.

Approximately two weeks ago, police and bomb technicians investigated an explosive device that was detonated in an alleyway in the 800 block of Hancock Road. At that time, a business nearby reported they believed another explosive device was set off a few days prior in the same area. It was reported that a red Dodge pickup truck may have been involved.

On Sunday, a citizen who had knowledge of the suspect vehicle contacted police after seeing a similar vehicle driving on Highway 95. Police learned that the truck was registered to Krikorian Jr., the BCPD said.

Records showed that police had contacted Krikorian during a 2015 investigation where a pipe bomb was exploded in a vacant lot on Diamond Drive. Krikorian was not a suspect in the 2015 investigation; however, his residence was next door to where the device exploded and it was noted that he was uncooperative with detectives. A nearby mobile home was damaged by that explosion.

Additional charges are pending. Krikorian was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.