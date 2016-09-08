GOLDEN VALLEY – An overloaded rifle exploded Tuesday morning, resulting in a Kingman man losing two fingers, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies arrived at 11:45 to a shooting range located at 3155 W. Oatman Road. The investigation showed Joshua Clark, 31, of Kingman, accidentally loaded his black-powder rifle with a double charge, MCSO reported.

The rifle exploded when Clark fired the weapon, resulting in the loss of fingers. He was transported to Kingman Medical Center for treatment.