Birthdays: Pink, 37; David Arquette, 45; Brooke Burke, 45; Neko Case, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Act on your own behalf. If you don’t like the information someone gives you, keep looking for answers and solutions. Take charge of your life.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When it comes to your health, finances or contractual matters, you will not be thinking clearly. Take a moment to evaluate your situation.





GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your best not to get into an argument. You’ll end up in a stalemate if you aren’t diplomatic. It’s best to keep the peace and offer support.





CANCER (June 21-July 22): A problem will surface with one of your peers or someone who is in charge of teaching you new skills, making it difficult for you to do your part.





LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don’t have to take control or be in the spotlight today. Sit back and watch what others are doing and learn from their experiences.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t give in to someone who is trying to bully you into something you don’t want to do. Temptation can lead you astray.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems will be apparent, but expanding or diversifying your knowledge and skills will help you bring about positive changes. Nurture an important relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will try to influence your train of thought. Be true to yourself and follow through with your plans to avoid dissatisfaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to what you know and do as much as you can from home. The less interaction you have with others, the easier it will be to get things done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let your past experiences lead you in the right direction. Someone will use emotional manipulation to confuse you. Don’t defer to anyone who is putting demands on you.





AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Opportunity is heading your way. The changes you make will result in a higher income or personal changes that will make you look and feel your best.





PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t feel like you can’t make changes or do things differently. Refuse to be bullied into something that is not in your best interest.